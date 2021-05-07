Hamilton event center creates podcast space, greenspace outdoor work area

The Benison has created what it calls Hamilton’s first rentable podcast center, with the equipment and technology needed to send messages to the world.
The Benison, at 100 S. 3rd St., is a combination of an elegant event and reception hall on street level and co-working office and other spaces upstairs. It also recently created what it calls Hamilton’s first rentable co-working greenspace outside.
Credit: Nick Graham
“We are, in the next week, opening the city’s first podcasting room, and video room,” said Yvonne VanBibber, director of events and co-working there. “It’s about 95% of the way done, and it’s a really unique, cool thing.”
The room, which can seat about six, is equipped with two Blue Yeti microphones on arms that swing. It also has a green wall that can be used to create different backgrounds for videos and sound tiles for the acoustics.
“I have several people already who are going to do a podcast from here, all in different genre, different type of background,” VanBibber said.
The 20-plus people or companies that rent co-working spaces at The Benison can use the room free each month, VanBibber said, just as they receive five free bookings of conference rooms and meeting areas.
The Rev. Patrick Davis of Fringe Coffee House and Fringe Church creates podcasts, and said he believes The Benison’s room can be helpful for others.
“I think it’s great,” Davis said. “It’s perfect for somebody who doesn’t have the equipment and doesn’t know what they’re doing.
“When you get into all the equipment, that stuff can get expensive, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s not that easy. Hours and hours and hours you’d have to spend researching how to do it, getting the right microphone, and getting that all set up.
“For somebody who has a great idea for a podcast and knows how to do the voice part of it, I think it’s a great idea.”
Both the co-working spaces and the podcast area were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People interested in renting the space can go to www.thebenison.com or contact VanBibber at yvanbibber@thebenison.com.
A Greenspace area to work
On April 22, The Benison also opened a greenspace area where its co-working clients can get work done outdoors.
Credit: Nick Graham
“That launched on Earth Day,” VanBibber said. “It is the only one in the city, and there is a whole greenspace outside, which is WiFi capable, so you can actually sit outside and have a business meeting in the greenspace, or have lunch and get on the internet.”
The Benison received a $4,000 grant for the greenspace amenities from Hamilton’s downtown Special Improvement District.
Butler Tech students working in carpentry at Hamilton High School built the greenspace boxes. Other Butler Tech students built and welded a large sculpture of a carriage that seats six.