Hamilton event center creates podcast space, greenspace outdoor work area

“I have several people already who are going to do a podcast from here, all in different genre, different type of background,” VanBibber said.

The 20-plus people or companies that rent co-working spaces at The Benison can use the room free each month, VanBibber said, just as they receive five free bookings of conference rooms and meeting areas.

The Rev. Patrick Davis of Fringe Coffee House and Fringe Church creates podcasts, and said he believes The Benison’s room can be helpful for others.

“I think it’s great,” Davis said. “It’s perfect for somebody who doesn’t have the equipment and doesn’t know what they’re doing.

“When you get into all the equipment, that stuff can get expensive, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s not that easy. Hours and hours and hours you’d have to spend researching how to do it, getting the right microphone, and getting that all set up.

“For somebody who has a great idea for a podcast and knows how to do the voice part of it, I think it’s a great idea.”

Both the co-working spaces and the podcast area were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People interested in renting the space can go to www.thebenison.com or contact VanBibber at yvanbibber@thebenison.com.

A Greenspace area to work

On April 22, The Benison also opened a greenspace area where its co-working clients can get work done outdoors.

The Benison event center in Hamilton has added flower planters for an outdoor seating area and a metal carriage with the help of students from the Butler Tech carpentry program at Hamilton High School and Butler Tech welding students. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“That launched on Earth Day,” VanBibber said. “It is the only one in the city, and there is a whole greenspace outside, which is WiFi capable, so you can actually sit outside and have a business meeting in the greenspace, or have lunch and get on the internet.”

The Benison received a $4,000 grant for the greenspace amenities from Hamilton’s downtown Special Improvement District.

Butler Tech students specializing in metalworking recently delivered a large carriage sculpture to The Benison event center and co-working space. PROVIDED

Butler Tech students working in carpentry at Hamilton High School built the greenspace boxes. Other Butler Tech students built and welded a large sculpture of a carriage that seats six.

Students from Butler Tech's carpentry program at Hamilton High School created flower planters and other decorations for the outdoor area at The Benison event center and co-working space downtown. PROVIDED