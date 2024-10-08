Hamilton declares 3 days of mourning to honor the late Dave Belew; flags to be at half-staff

Belew, known at Mr. Hamilton by many, died this past Saturday at the age of 93.

He made significant contributions to the Hamilton community through many influential roles throughout his life. As president of Beckett Paper, Belew led one of the city’s most prominent businesses, while also serving on the boards of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton Planning Commission, YMCA, and many more.

Because Belew was known for his substantial contributions to the city, the highest Hamilton Community Foundation award is named for his honor. It was first awarded in 2010, and Belew told the Journal-News in an April interview he was “honored when they named a fund after me. It’s such a great organization, that made so many great things happen because it has the fund and the support of so many great people.”

For nearly 40 years, he helped shape and grow the city while serving on the Hamilton Community Foundation’s board of trustees. Among his many honors, Belew was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce in 1995.

The city invites residents to join in reflecting on the life and legacy of one of Hamilton’s most respected citizens during this period of remembrance.

Arrangements are being handled by Weigel Funeral Home, but details have not yet been released.