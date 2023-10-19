Hamilton Council considers forgivable loan to new downtown restaurant

Mirchi, an Indian restaurant in Hamilton’s downtown, is seeking a forgivable loan from the city to make improvements and add staff.

The Hamilton Community Improvement Corporation has already recommended approving awarding a $12,000 forgivable loan to the newly opened restaurant at 250 High St.

Hamilton Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson said the loan is through the Commercial Revolving Loan Fund. The money used is federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

“This particular loan program is something the city has available to certain census tracks throughout the city,” he said. “We think it’s going to add to a very good diverse food environment we continue to grow in our core city here.”

As part of the conditions of the loan program, there is a job creation requirement. In order to make the loan forgivable, Mirchi will be required to create three full-time and eight part-time jobs over a three-year period. Mirchi is open six days a week (closed on Sundays) for lunch and dinner.

“The company has pledged to work very hard to attract and hire people from Hamilton when possible,” said Gunderson.

The loan will assist owners Chamakaur and Jasvir Gill to purchase kitchen equipment.

Gunderson said Mirchi is located in the former High Street Café space and needs upgrades to make the space work for them.

“Having this property back in reuse is great for the neighborhood,” he said, adding that the loan award “fits very well with what we’ve done in the past” and was unanimously approved by the CIC board on Sept. 25.

The loan was to be discussed at Wednesday’s council meeting.