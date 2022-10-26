Hamilton Council approves emergency funding for water main project

She said her neighborhood had another main break on Tuesday, and one over this past weekend, which damaged her vehicle as well as one of her neighbors. Those who had vehicles damaged due to water main breaks were provided insurance claim forms to be submitted to the city’s insurance company.

Hamilton Director of Infrastructure Edwin Porter said they’ve worked diligently on seeking emergency funding for the main breaks over the past week. He said they’d be able to within the next couple of weeks, and the project should be completed within a few months.

“Hopefully, we can get the project installed before the weather turns and restore the asphalt,” Porter said.

If the asphalt isn’t able to be laid by mid-December, there will be a temporary patch over the roads, and the city will come back to repave the road in the spring in the asphalt plants reopen.

During the course of the project, Porter said there would be troubleshooters driving the subdivision twice a day “proactively inspecting” the water mains during the project timeline, and if any leaks or seepage were detected, crews would make repairs before a main break could occur.

Last week, the Journal-News reported that residents on Tari Court had seen as many as eight water main breaks in 13 months, including five over the summer and one last weekend when several residents had some type of water in their basements.

Hamilton Public Works Assistant Director Dan Arthur told the Journal-News he met with one of the property owners last week about the project, and confirmed the construction drawings were completed and were investigating “to see if there is an option to fast-track this project as a change order.”

It had been estimated to cost to make the repairs in the subdivision would be between $700,000 and $800,000.

Arthur said this project was Hamilton’s “number one priority” for the city’s water distribution system because of the number of breaks that area had been experiencing.

He said the reason for the frequent breaks was the chlorine dioxide used in the water treatment process for disinfection seemed to react with the High-Density Polyethylene pipes and make them brittle.

The city planned to make water main repairs for the subdivision in 2023, along with other water main projects.