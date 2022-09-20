Hamilton considers rezoning two more city neighborhoods

Hamilton City Council next week will entertain a resolution to rezone more of the city’s neighborhoods to reflect their nature.
Over the past several months, city staff has reviewed existing conditions in some of the city’s older traditional neighborhoods, including Rossville, Prospect Hill, Lindenwald, Dayton Lane, and North End. The city has already rezoned a 2,131 properties in the Prospect Hill (1,380) and Lindenwald (751) neighborhoods, mostly to the Traditional Neighborhood, or TN, zoning. Some properties had other zoning designations, such as business or downtown zones.
“It’s a mostly residential but kind of a hybrid with business,” said Hamilton Planning Director Liz Hayden. “Dayton Lane’s an interesting neighborhood where people have law offices on the first floor of the house and apartments on the second, so it’s a dynamic neighborhood.”
The North End neighborhood is mostly multi-family residential zoning but also has some businesses on Heaton Avenue.
The proposal would have several types of Traditional Neighborhood zoning for both areas, according to the plan. Hayden said in the previous two neighborhood rezoning efforts changed nothing as it “reflects what’s on the ground.”
“Traditional Neighborhood Districts recognize the similarities of development patterns that exist within traditional and urban neighborhoods and provide regulations to accommodate the buildings and properties in these areas,” Hayden said in a staff report. “The purpose of Traditional Neighborhood Districts is to create, maintain, and enhance the buildings and structures within urban and traditional neighborhoods.”
No major issues or objections were raised at Planning Commission regarding the zoning, Hayden said.
There are 800 parcels are within Dayton Lane and 491 in the North End.
Dayton Lane is composed largely of the historic district of the same name. The neighborhood features residences of the industrial elite from the late-1800s through the early-1900s. North End is known for its industrial past, and past residents were of German and Appalachian heritage. The Cincinnati Reds legend, the late Joe Nuxhall, grew up in the North End.
Council will have a first reading and a public hearing on the proposed legislation on Sept. 28, and a second reading and possible vote on Oct. 12.
