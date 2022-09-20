Hamilton considers rezoning two more city neighborhoods

“Traditional Neighborhood Districts recognize the similarities of development patterns that exist within traditional and urban neighborhoods and provide regulations to accommodate the buildings and properties in these areas,” Hayden said in a staff report. “The purpose of Traditional Neighborhood Districts is to create, maintain, and enhance the buildings and structures within urban and traditional neighborhoods.”

No major issues or objections were raised at Planning Commission regarding the zoning, Hayden said.

There are 800 parcels are within Dayton Lane and 491 in the North End.

Dayton Lane is composed largely of the historic district of the same name. The neighborhood features residences of the industrial elite from the late-1800s through the early-1900s. North End is known for its industrial past, and past residents were of German and Appalachian heritage. The Cincinnati Reds legend, the late Joe Nuxhall, grew up in the North End.

Council will have a first reading and a public hearing on the proposed legislation on Sept. 28, and a second reading and possible vote on Oct. 12.