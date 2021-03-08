Hamilton considering spending on grant money, with 51 percent going to fire department

Meanwhile, Serve City requested $50,000 to provide support services to the poor from federal Community Development Block Grants, and is to receive $20,000.

The largest recommended recipient of the CDBG funds again this year is the city’s fire department, which is to get 51.5 percent of all the CDBG money. That money — $750,000 of the total $1.45 million — will be used to buy a fire apparatus called a Quint.

The city’s fire department also requested $40,000 to rehab Fire Station 21, and $300,000 to rehab Station 25, but those were not recommended. Also not recommended were $200,000 for life squad replacement.

In total, social-service agencies and city departments requested $2.1 million in CDBG money, with $1.45 million to be provided.

Hamilton’s health department requested $255,000 for code enforcement and elimination of blight. It is to receive $170,000. The Neighborhood Development Division is to get all the $75,000 it sought for emergency and minor home repairs. The SELF organization is to receive all $20,000 it requested for its Neighbors Who Care home-repair program. The city’s Economic Development Department is to receive all $14,410 it requested for two efforts, including a design-assistance program.

The YMCA sought $70,000 for programming at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, with all recommended. The YWCA received all $12,000 sought for its Fierce Girls program. Hamilton Municipal Court sought $45,000 for victims’ advocacy programs, with $37,000 recommended. The Fitton Center is to receive $26,000 for community outreach, and the Butler County Transit Alliance is to receive $25,000 of the $35,000 it sought for its job-connection shuttle.