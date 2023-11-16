Hamilton cleaning up properties around the city

The city of Hamilton is cleaning up some properties around the city, and another big property could be razed soon.

Hamilton used the corner lot of North B Street and Gordon Avenue near Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill for staging for construction equipment, but now that the property is no longer needed for that purpose, it’s been cleared.

Structured on the property were razed through landbanks fund, said Hamilton Assistant Economic Development Director Stacey Dietrich Dudas. On the other end of Gordon, near Hunter Avenue, the Hamilton CIC this past spring cleaned up a property it owned.

The North B and Gordon property was cleared “for potential redevelopment,” but Dudas said, “at this time, we do not have an end use.”

Hamilton has applied for state demolition funds through the Butler County Landbank for nuisance properties. Plans are to demolish the former bowling alley at 640 Williams Ave. in the Lindenwald neighborhood and is adjacent to the former Shuler-Benninghofen property that’s slated for redevelopment.

Lindenwald is a focus for the city of Hamilton for business redevelopment. The Shuler-Benninghofen project would create apartments, commercial space, and indoor parking spaces. City Manager Joshua Smith had said at the beginning of the year that the Lindenwald area is “a logical choice” for the city to focus more economic development efforts in the years to come.