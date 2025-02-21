Hamilton City Schools announce more principal changes

These changes are pending a vote at the Feb. 27 school board meeting.

Funston has been an assistant principal at the HHS main campus. Eichenberger has been an assistant principal at the freshman campus.

Earlier, the district said the 2,500-student Hamilton High School will see Ty Smallwood as its principal for the 2025-2026 school year.

Current HHS principal John Szary will be promoted after the school year to Hamilton Schools’ central office position, becoming executive director of human resources for the 9,000-student district, said district officials.

Joining him in central office administration will be current Wilson Middle School Principal Jesse Weisbrod, who in the summer will begin work as the district’s first executive director of community engagement and staff relations.

That office will be new in 2025-2026 said Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins – who at the end of this school year will replace Superintendent Mike Holbrook, who is retiring after 30 years in education.

Blevins told the Journal-News the changes in leadership will be positive ones for Hamilton Schools.

“We are extremely excited about the new structure and candidates as it will allow for focus on pouring into our staff and community,” said Blevins.

“I truly believe Hamilton has done exceptional work in the areas of safety, academics, and structures and this is just the next area of focus to strengthen our school community even more.”

“And by filling these roles internally, we can maximize transition through the remainder of the school year, cut down on the impact any organizational restructures typically experience, and keep up the momentum of progress,” said Blevins, who stressed the administrators’ extension work history with the school system.

Writer Michael D. Clark contributed to this report.