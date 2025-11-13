Hamilton citizen, small business of the year nominations sought

Contributions can represent a volunteer effort, financial commitment, a significant achievement or a powerful idea that will make a positive difference in local quality of life.

Past recipients include David Stark in 2024, Taylor Stone-Welch in 2023, Neil Cohen in 2022, Brad Baker in 2021, and Jack and Karen Whalen in 2020.

The Small Business Person of the Year recognizes the men and women who run the companies known as the “backbone of the economy.”

The award highlights the importance of small business and the accomplishments of the owner of the business. Businesses must be independently owned and operated in order to be eligible for the award. Also, they must have a substantial history as an established business.

Past recipients of this award includes Kirsten Spicer for 2024, Roland Lutz for 2023, Marian and Warren Wohlafka in 2022, Andy Schuster in 2021, and Thommy Long in 2020.

Download a Citizen of the Year nomination form at hamilton-ohio.com/citizen-of-the-year, and a Small Business Person of the Year form at hamilton-ohio.com/small-business-person-of-the-year-award.

The deadline for nominations for both awards is Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 The recipients of both awards will be honored at the chamber’s annual meeting on Jan. 30.