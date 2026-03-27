Hamilton business Meyer Brothers & Sons destroyed by fire

“We kindly ask for your patience and grace during this time as we work through the many unknowns,” it said in the post. “We are incredibly grateful that no one was hurt and this alone is a blessing we do not take lightly.”

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The first alarm for the fire was received at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials. There’s no dollar estimate on the damage to the business, although their was “significant” fire and smoke damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meyer Brothers officials said they are leaning on their faith and “holding tight to God’s promises as we move forward.”

“Be strong and courageous,” they said, quoting from Joshua 1:9. “Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

More than 60 people had commented on the post by 3 p.m. today.

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The business was started in 1978 as Meyer Brothers Carpenters by brother Dick and Joe Meyers. It has become “a 26-person multi-disciplinary firm comprised of four sons, a neph-son, a brother-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbors,” the business said on its website.

“With such strong familial roots, we treat all of our employees and clients as family, regardless of last name,” the business said.

Meyer Brothers & Sons relocated from the west side to Maple Avenue in 2024 after investing to redevelop a former freight depot into a showroom and workshop.

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In November, the home remodeling business received the inaugural Pride in Place award from 17Strong for its commitment to the Jefferson neighborhood.

Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit issued a statement to Journal-News this afternoon, saying, “It was just heartbreaking news to hear about the fire, knowing how much time and care they put into restoring that building, and not just the building but everything they’ve done for the Jefferson neighborhood and the community as a whole.

“These are great people who have given so much,” Bucheit said. “We’ve already seen so many people reach out and step up, wanting to help in any way they can, and that really says a lot about how much the Meyer family and everyone with the company mean to this community.”