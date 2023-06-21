Hamilton bridge to be closed 6 days toward end of July

The Ohio Department of Transportation will shut down U.S. 127 for nearly a week next month as a rehabilitation bridge project over a leg of the Great Miami River.

But improvement work is expected to last until the fall, according to ODOT.

The state transportation agency announced this week the bridge rehabilitation project on the U.S. route, which is also North 3rd Street in the city of Hamilton, that will take place at the end of July.

Work will be for repairs and updates for the bridge immediately north of Black and North 2nd streets. It will include the installation of new concrete surfaces, upgrades to the guardrails, and other minor bridge work.

The closure will begin Monday, July 24, and it will be in effect for up to six days, weather permitting. During the closure, drivers will be detoured around the construction work by way of Ohio 129, Ohio 177 and Ohio 73.

Hamilton is not a part of this rehabilitation project, but Rich Engle, the city’s Director of Engineering, said they coordinated the closure dates with ODOT to minimize the impact on weekend tournaments at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on B Street.

After the closure, work will continue, and traffic will be maintained through the work zone. ODOT officials said there is no firm completion date, but it’s expected to be done in early fall.

Catts Construction, Inc., a concrete contractor out of Warrensville Heights in northern Ohio, was awarded the $800,000-plus contract to rehabilitate the bridge.