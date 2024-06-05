Hamilton bakery brings traditional recipes to customers

“Family members in Italy, Sicily, the U.S. and Canada have been in the food industry in one way or the other for over a century,” Palozzi said. “In particular, my Sicilian great-grandparents sold their bakery so they could immigrate together to the U.S. as a family. My mother was a great cook in a family of very good cooks, and her passing in 2016 was the catalyst for me to start my business, which I began in her memory.”

Palozzi counts this family connection as one of the best things about owning Andiamo. He feels connected to his roots and to his family, especially to his mother, who he and his siblings used to beg to open a bakery. (She never did, as she was busy raising her family.)

Palozzi moved to Ohio from New York over 30 years ago, where he found an abundance of Italian-Americans with fond memories of the traditional desserts they grew up eating but a lack of Italian bakeries. Palozzi decided to open the kind of Italian bakery he wanted to see. His upbringing in multicultural New York contributed to the menu as well.

In addition to the baked goods, Andiamo serves a rotating menu of savory to-go items every Friday. These items have roots all over the world and include Italian lasagna, German spaetzle, French potato leek soup, and Middle Eastern hummus.

The post-COVID economy has been challenging for Andiamo, as it has for many businesses, but Andiamo translates to “Let’s go” in Italian, and Palozzi carries that same spirit in his business endeavors. Among his nearest goals are to open a small sit-down café and to expand his product line.

Andiamo Artisan Bakery is at 346 N. 3rd St. in Hamilton. It is closed Saturday through Monday and open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.