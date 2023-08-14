Hamilton-Badin’s ‘Showdown at the Schwarm’ approaches sellout status

BreakingNews
Fewer than a few home-side tickets available for Friday’s Hamilton-Badin season opening matchup

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton Big Blue hopes to make history on Friday: the first-ever sellout at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

There are under 1,000 tickets left out of the nearly 4,500 initially available for the historic matchup between Hamilton and Badin high schools, the first matchup in 23 years.

Badin’s 1,800-ticket allocation is all gone, so the only ticket to the game will be among the sea of the Big Blue faithful on the home side.

Hamilton Athletic Director Missy Harvey said if they sell the remaining home-side tickets, it will be the first time Schwarm Stadium will have a regular season sellout. She said they’ve been close for football playoff games hosted by Hamilton.

“If we hit it, if we would be at capacity, this would be our first sell-out for a Hamilton game,” she said. “We’ve been close when we’ve hosted OHSAA tournament games, but never a regular season.”

Badin leads the football series with Hamilton 3 games to 1, with Hamilton winning in 1999. Badin won in 1980, 1981, and 2000.

Tickets for this Showdown at the Schwarm are $9 and can be purchased online at www.wearebigblue.com. There is a ticket code for the home-side seating: HamiltonBBFB2023.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

