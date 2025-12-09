Hamilton arts organization launches Fitton Stage Academy

Children not only rehearse and perform a children’s version of a popular musical, they’ll learn fundamental elements of stagecraft – movement, dance, costumes, makeup, sound, lighting and more from a team of experienced professionals.

“The Fitton Center has been here for 35 years. We have an incredible depth of experience in both education and production, and that is a strength that we bring. We also bring a fully-trained, qualified and professional staff,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The inaugural Fitton Stage Academy production of “Finding Nemo Kids” — a 30-minute, fully licensed musical adaptation of the Pixar film — will be limited to 25 children, ages 6 to 10, with a plan to grow to include larger (or multiple) casts, productions for older children ages 11 to 16 and, eventually, a full season of youth performances.

Auditions are at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Available parts, audition requirements and signups are available on the Fitton Center website at fittoncenter.org. Callbacks for named roles will begin at 3 p.m.

Rehearsals will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday mornings beginning Jan. 10, 2026 and shift to a 6-7:30 p.m. time slot for tech week, beginning on Feb. 3.

Participation cost for the production is $100 for Fitton Center members, $120 for non-members. There is no cost to audition and no registration fee is due until the student artist accepts a role. Those that audition will receive an email that includes a “casting notification” or a “thank you for auditioning” note. The Fitton Center offers scholarships for children who otherwise might not be able to participate.

Fitton Stage Academy will present two performances of “Finding Nemo Kids” at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 and 2 p.m. Feb. 7. The cost for tickets are $12 for Fitton Center members, $15 for non-members and will be available at fittoncenter.org.

Eileen Earnest, a veteran educator and performer, who has a musical theater degree from Ohio Northern University, will serve as the program manager at Fitton Stage Academy.

Earnest works with the drama departments at Milford and Moeller high schools in Cincinnati, and she has previously worked with Madcap Puppets, Cincinnati Young People’s Theatre and the School of Creative and Performing Arts, among others.