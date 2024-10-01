Hamilton apartment fire under investigation

Hamilton fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a structure fire Monday that left three people homeless.
The fire at 12:50 a.m. Monday happened at 644 Heaton St., and by the time fire units were on scene, heavy fire came from the second floor of the two-unit apartment building, said Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger.
“The fire was quickly extinguished,” he said. “The structure sustained heavy fire damage to the second floor.”
Justin Roark, who was driving by the apartment building and noticed smoke coming from the building, according to our news partners WCPO. He had entered the building and helped the people inside.
The city received mutual aid from Liberty and Fairfield townships, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist with the three displaced residents.
No injuries were reported.
