FAIRFIELD — Hundreds of kids and their families will have another opportunity to trick-or-treat in Fairfield when Halloween on the Green returns to Village Green Park later this month.

“We’ve been doing this for several years, and it’s always one of our most popular events. ... It’s an opportunity for the kids to put their costumes on again and trick-or-treat at the park,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation.

Presented by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Dept., Halloween on the Green on Oct. 26 is free, open to the public, and organized for children ages 10 and younger.

“This is just a perfect fall event in a beautiful park. The trees are changing, and it’s a fun way to celebrate the season,” Sheldrick said.

The park will be decorated, and throughout the park, there will be areas set up with pumpkins, hay bales, and decorative cut-outs, where participants can pose for a photo.

More than 30 businesses and organizations will be set up around the park and greet attendees with treats and surprises. Children should bring a trick-or-treat bag, dress in costume and look for selfie stations throughout the event. Plus, there will be drink options available for purchase from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.

“People have really embraced this event, and it’s always a lot of fun. There’s entertainment, activities, and trick-or-treating, of course. Each year, we see more families coming out to enjoy this free event,” Sheldrick said.

A few of the participants handing out treats will include Fairfield Parks and Recreation, City of Fairfield Fire Department, City of Fairfield Police Dept., Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Fairfield Family YMCA, State Farm Insurance, and many more. Most of the booths will be decorated for the event and some of the participants will dress up to pass out candy.

Last year, organizers planned for 500 kids, and by the end, some of the booths were running out. So this year, the businesses and organizations are planning for even more participants.

Another highlight of the event will include a Halloween-themed performance by STARZ Hip Hop Dancers at 6:15 p.m. at the Village Green Amphitheatre. STARZ Hip Hop Dancers are part of the dance program at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, which is part of the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department. Dance courses offered include ballet, tap, jazz pointe and hip hop. STARZ Hip Hop Dancers have performed at the event in the past.

How to go

What: Halloween on the Green

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free and open to the public. The event is organized for children ages 10 and under.

More info: fairfield-city.org