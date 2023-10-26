Halloween exhibit of carnivorous plants open at Miami University Regionals in Hamilton

The Conservatory on Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton campus offers a full slate of free educational fun this fall.

A special Halloween exhibit featuring 21 species of carnivorous plants is on display through mid-November. This spooky assortment of plants hail from across the globe, including species resident to faraway lands as well as those native to the United States.

Guests will be thrilled by well-known plants like the world-famous venus flytrap and intrigued by more elusive marvels like pitcher plants, sundews, and bladderworts. Visit this bloodcurdling collection of killer plants from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Take a self-guided tour to experience the featured art, unique architecture and four-plant collection display rooms: Tropical, Desert, Horticulture and the Atrium.

Looking for outdoor fun? Take the tree walk. In 2022, The Conservatory established a 25-species tree walk, from American hazelnut to Japanese pagoda, Norway spruce to weeping willow, and many more in between. Discover the tree’s common name, scientific name, family, and place of origin displayed on a placard, with a QR code available to learn more.

The Conservatory also hosts the noon Learn It at Lunch series, where participants can attend in person and via Zoom. On Nov. 15, pack your lunch and grab a friend to learn how to innovate with native shrubs and bushes to create hedges and edges. On Dec. 13, explore the world of native trees, deciduous and evergreen arbors in the region.

The Conservatory will be closed Nov. 23-24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For more information or to schedule a guided group tour, email MURConservatory@MiamiOH.edu or visit MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Conservatory. Miami University Regionals’ Hamilton campus is located at 1601 University Blvd.