Halloween 2023: When trick-or-treaters will be in your community

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities across the region Thursday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Harveysburg: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trick or Treat at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill
1-3 p.m. Oct. 29
The inaugural Trick or Treat at Spooky Nook Sports is free, but pre-registration is required.
This indoor event will consist of local vendors and Nook departments as stops on a Trick or Treat path through the facilities. Included in the ticket is access to the Spooky Zone. This area will have a bouncy house and Halloween-themed activities for kids. Food & beverage options will be available for purchase on-site.
Trick or Treat Manor
Daily through Oct. 31
EnterTrainment Junction is bringing back the kids’ favorite Halloween celebration. Jack-O-Lantern Junction. Running daily through Oct. 31. This Halloween fun features an indoor, kid-friendly maze, Halloween themed train display, kids crafts, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and an electric train ride (weather permitting). Each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag of candy to begin their journey.
Austin Landing – Boo Fest & Trunk or Treat
6-9 p.m. oct. 25
Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton
Save the date for this free event, spooksters. Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…
Scene 75 HalloScene Indoor Trick or Treat
5-8 p.m. Oct. 26
Scene 75 Entertainment Center, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia
This free event calls all ghosts, goblins, princes, and fairies. Check out Scene75′s free indoor trick or treat event is a safe night full of treats and no scaries.
