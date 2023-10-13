Halloween 2023: When trick-or-treaters will be in your community

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities across the region Thursday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harveysburg: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

1-3 p.m. Oct. 29

The inaugural Trick or Treat at Spooky Nook Sports is free, but pre-registration is required.

This indoor event will consist of local vendors and Nook departments as stops on a Trick or Treat path through the facilities. Included in the ticket is access to the Spooky Zone. This area will have a bouncy house and Halloween-themed activities for kids. Food & beverage options will be available for purchase on-site.

Trick or Treat Manor

Daily through Oct. 31

EnterTrainment Junction is bringing back the kids’ favorite Halloween celebration. Jack-O-Lantern Junction. Running daily through Oct. 31. This Halloween fun features an indoor, kid-friendly maze, Halloween themed train display, kids crafts, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and an electric train ride (weather permitting). Each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag of candy to begin their journey.

Austin Landing – Boo Fest & Trunk or Treat

6-9 p.m. oct. 25

Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive (150), Dayton

Save the date for this free event, spooksters. Join in for Trunk-or-Treat at Austin Landing, if you dare…

Scene 75 HalloScene Indoor Trick or Treat

5-8 p.m. Oct. 26

Scene 75 Entertainment Center, 6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia

This free event calls all ghosts, goblins, princes, and fairies. Check out Scene75′s free indoor trick or treat event is a safe night full of treats and no scaries.