Group wants to ‘Light Up’ Hamilton with nice deeds during pandemic

In another offering for the general public, people wanting a letter from Santa for a child can stop by the Golden Years nursing facility at 2436 Old Oxford Road in Hamilton. A mailbox is set up in the driveway for people to drop off requests, and, “We will be sure, if an address is available, to have Santa return a letter,”

The space was donated by Blank Space, with items donated by Unsung Salvage, plus hot drinks from French Coffee House.

“This Christmas season will be different for many due to this unprecedented time, so our nursing facilities have taken on a purpose to give, serve, love in Butler County to our most vulnerable population, the homeless and elderly,” Webber said.

Some of the programs provide people with hygiene items, others with puzzles and other things to cheer people.

Company owner Brian Colleran has impressed on staff and residents the importance of “giving to those in need in our community during this season,” Webber said.

People at local Foundations Health Solutions facilities are providing senior citizens with things to help them during the coronavirus pandemic, including hand sanitizers, puzzles and other games, to make people happier and keep them healthy during the covid pandemic. PROVIDED

Here are some other programs happening to help people during the holidays.

The law offices Traci Combs-Valerio, Patricia Downing and Samantha Phillips, as well as the Madison Local Schools High School basketball teams will help 20 orphans at a Butler County orphanage.

“We are committing to consistency in our giving,” said Brandi Vest Crim of the effort. “If we get one child a fuzzy blanket, all 20 children will receive a fuzzy blanket. If one child receives a basket of candy, all 20 children will receive a basket of candy. It is not the fault of these children that they are in an orphanage, nor is it their problem that they are a certain age, or sex.”

The gifts will be delivered Dec. 21, and Crim is seeking donations of gift cards, socks, 20 of any item, cash donations to buy 20 of any specific item. She can be reached at Brandi@lawtcv.com.

On Dec. 23, the street ministry “Ninty Nine for the One” will set up tents and heaters and serve meals to the needy at 528 East Ave. in Hamilton, a vacant gas station at the corner of East Avenue and Walnut Street.

“A lot of these people haven’t had a Christmas gift since they were children,” said Mike Adkins, founder of the ministry that helps the homeless and addicted.

At the event, people will receive “big stockings full of anything they might need, hand it out and just try to have a somewhat traditional Christmas for people who don’t really get such a thing,” he said.

Food service will start at 5 p.m., and, “our thing is we go until we run out of food or people stop showing up,” Adkins said. For the Thanksgiving-week meal, “we had five 20-plus-pound turkeys, and I think four 18-pound hams, and fed so many people, that was gone in 45 minutes,”