Group presents alternate Brent Spence Bridge project design for Ohio side of river

Brian Boland with Bridge Forward said the goal is to open up the 30 acres adjacent to downtown.

“What they’re proposing is sort of a rollercoaster, all kinds of ramps that go this way and that way and feel like you’re on a rollercoaster and it takes up a lot of horizontal land,” Cranley said about the current Ohio Department of Transportation design.

Bridge Forward’s design would condense the highways leading to the Brent Spence Bridge and the new companion bridge set to be built next to it.

“Our solution is to look at the vertical distance between US-50 on West 6th and US-50 where it goes into the Fort Washington Way trench and use some of that vertical space to run this section underneath the main roadway,” Boland said.

The plan would also add a street grid extension.

Bridge Forward said it’s been submitting its design plans to ODOT as they evolve. ODOT had expressed concerns about a previous version of the design.

“The project team has and continues to welcome any and all ideas that will help make this transformational project even better. Some of the feedback has led to enhanced pedestrian/bike infrastructure across I-75 to connect downtown Cincinnati to western neighborhoods,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT’s spokesperson. “It has also prompted us to shrink the footprint of the project to recapture land for the City of Cincinnati. We look forward to our continued work with stakeholders.”

The more than nine acres already recaptured for the city isn’t enough for Bridge Forward.

“The basic point is we think we can do better than the current design and something as close to this is what we are aiming for, knowing there will be compromises along the way,” Cranley said.

State officials are currently bidding out the project to firms that will refine the plans and consider alternatives. The design-build contract will be awarded on May 31.