Group hopes for Butler County support of community center improvement project

The project has received financial support from the city of Middletown, the school district and the state’s capital budget has earmarked $300,000 for the expansion.

Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles and Hightower sent a letter dated May 26, 2022 to the Butler County commissioners asking for allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“Your participation would elevate this project to the next level and immensely transform this important county intersection,” the letter read. “This project has vast potential to continually lift individuals and families out of poverty by focusing on early childhood education, youth mentoring, job training and workforce development.”

Styles told the group Butler County Commission Administrator Judi Boyko acknowledged receipt of the letter.

If the project makes the “cut,” Styles said members of the group will be invited to discuss the plans with the commissioners. Boyko said the county has asked for additional information from 11 governments or organizations that have asked for a portion of the county’s $75 million in ARPA funds.

Hightower said Middletown, with its low income neighborhoods, is “good and ripe” for this project. Once completed, the project will have the ability to “lift the entire region,” he said.

Earlier, then Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick proposed spending $2.1 million of ARPA funds on the community center with $6 million coming from Butler County and $4 million from the Middletown school district, bringing the total investment to $12.1 million.

The city-owned community center was built in 1925 by Armco and is located on 15 acres at 800 Lafayette Ave.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

City council: Zack Ferrell, Tal Moon

School board: Michelle Novak, Chris Urso

Community members: Stephen Hightower II (committee chair), Pastor Michael Bailey, Keith Bricking, Jennifer Damron, Thomas Faulk, Rick Pearce, Tyler Roberts, Deanna Shores, Chanee Uribe, Carl Willis