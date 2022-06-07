Group hopes for Butler County support of community center improvement project

MIDDLETOWN — The clock is ticking for the group spearheading the possible renovations or rebuild of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center on Lafayette Avenue.
A group with representatives from the Middletown city council and school board and community members met Thursday night in the center, continuing discussing the six options presented by Brandstetter Carroll Inc. with a price tag of between $6.7 million to $12 million, said Stephen Hightower II, chairman of the revitalization committee.
Within the next 45 days, the committee wants to complete the following tasks: executive design contract, finalize the owner side working group team members, finalize funding and overall project budget, set dates for public engagement and complete topographic survey.
“It will take a lot of work the next 45 days,” Hightower said.
Construction may begin as soon as July 2023 and be completed by August 2024, according to the proposed schedule.
The project has received financial support from the city of Middletown, the school district and the state’s capital budget has earmarked $300,000 for the expansion.
Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles and Hightower sent a letter dated May 26, 2022 to the Butler County commissioners asking for allocations of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“Your participation would elevate this project to the next level and immensely transform this important county intersection,” the letter read. “This project has vast potential to continually lift individuals and families out of poverty by focusing on early childhood education, youth mentoring, job training and workforce development.”
Styles told the group Butler County Commission Administrator Judi Boyko acknowledged receipt of the letter.
If the project makes the “cut,” Styles said members of the group will be invited to discuss the plans with the commissioners. Boyko said the county has asked for additional information from 11 governments or organizations that have asked for a portion of the county’s $75 million in ARPA funds.
Hightower said Middletown, with its low income neighborhoods, is “good and ripe” for this project. Once completed, the project will have the ability to “lift the entire region,” he said.
Earlier, then Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick proposed spending $2.1 million of ARPA funds on the community center with $6 million coming from Butler County and $4 million from the Middletown school district, bringing the total investment to $12.1 million.
The city-owned community center was built in 1925 by Armco and is located on 15 acres at 800 Lafayette Ave.
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
City council: Zack Ferrell, Tal Moon
School board: Michelle Novak, Chris Urso
Community members: Stephen Hightower II (committee chair), Pastor Michael Bailey, Keith Bricking, Jennifer Damron, Thomas Faulk, Rick Pearce, Tyler Roberts, Deanna Shores, Chanee Uribe, Carl Willis
About the Author