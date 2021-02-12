Greenville man killed in head-on Preble County crash Thursday night

North Central EMS, West Manchester Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department and Eaton Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

At least one other fatal crash was reported in the Miami Valley on Thursday.

Around 6 a.m., a Honda Civic and Freightliner commercial truck side-swiped each other on I-70 west in Clark County.

The Civic went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, partially ejecting the driver, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Caleb Runyeon, 20, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi truck driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash.