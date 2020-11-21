Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market goes online

Cincinnati Holiday Market launched cincinnatiholidaymarket.com this month and runs through Dec. 31. This virtual storefront will give you access to more than 100 local small businesses and vendors, including 10 from Butler County, allowing you to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local businesses.

“If you want a TV, you go to Amazon, but if you want something more personalized, this is a great space,” said Rosanna Hrabnicky, event manager for the show. “Many of the vendors are artists who create the gifts they sell. They put together the wreaths themselves, the jewelry is handmade, and one vendor is making COVID masks with your family names on them.”