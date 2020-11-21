Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market goes online

The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market, which would normally have local businesses setting up shop at the Duke Convention Center, is going virtual in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.
Cincinnati Holiday Market launched cincinnatiholidaymarket.com this month and runs through Dec. 31. This virtual storefront will give you access to more than 100 local small businesses and vendors, including 10 from Butler County, allowing you to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local businesses.
“If you want a TV, you go to Amazon, but if you want something more personalized, this is a great space,” said Rosanna Hrabnicky, event manager for the show. “Many of the vendors are artists who create the gifts they sell. They put together the wreaths themselves, the jewelry is handmade, and one vendor is making COVID masks with your family names on them.”
Hrabnicky describes the site as a virtual mall where you can search by product type: children’s toys, home décor, handmade art work, holiday treats, apparel, etc. Once you type what you’re looking for the businesses that sell that product will appear with detailed product pages, a shopping link, photos and their contact information. A virtual photo booth is also available where you can snap a picture of your shopping experience and share it online.
There is also be a special page for promotions and discounts vendors are offering, and a virtual “stage” where you can receive tips on various topics, like tree decorating, how to create an outdoor scene and gift wrapping.
Butler County businesses participating in the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market include:
- Bee Calm & Hive On (all-natural products from beehives, including lotions, balms, salves) in Hamilton
- C’est Chic Paris (Parisian designer handbags) in West Chester Twp.
- Kate and Hannah Handmade (T-shirts, hoodies, gifts) in Liberty Twp.
- Kidd Coffee Company, formerly La Crema Coffee in Hamilton
- Kiri Kreative Designs (custom glassware) in Liberty Twp.
- Rustic Home (custom furniture) in Hamilton
- Terry’s Cards and Gifts (handcrafted, custom cards and gifts) in West Chester Twp.
- The ABC Market (gifts with a literary theme) in Liberty Twp.
- Trendy Tags Boutique (women’s clothing) in Liberty Twp.
For more information, visit cincinnatiholidaymarket.com.