Great Miami River rises by several feet in a day after recent rainfall

Miami Conservancy District’s dams and levees are working as designed to prevent floodwaters from affecting downtown areas along the river from Piqua to Hamilton, the district reported.

All five of the district’s dams temporarily stored floodwaters on Sunday. Four of the dams, Lockington, Englewood, Taylorsville and Huffman, were storing water Monday morning.