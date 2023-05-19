Grant money will fund upgrade to College Corner railroad crossing

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved the work at the Stout Road grade crossing to happen by May 17, 2024. Federal funds will cover $303,821 of the upgrades.

“To increase public safety during the construction of the project, local governments may seek funding from the PUCO for the cost of safety improvements such as rumble strips, illumination, improved signage or other enhancements at project locations. Funding for such improvements comes from the State Grade Crossing Safety fund and may not exceed $5,000 per project,” states a release from PUCO.