Grant money will fund upgrade to College Corner railroad crossing

Safety upgrades are planned at a College Corner (Oxford Twp.) railroad crossing.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved the work at the Stout Road grade crossing to happen by May 17, 2024. Federal funds will cover $303,821 of the upgrades.
“To increase public safety during the construction of the project, local governments may seek funding from the PUCO for the cost of safety improvements such as rumble strips, illumination, improved signage or other enhancements at project locations. Funding for such improvements comes from the State Grade Crossing Safety fund and may not exceed $5,000 per project,” states a release from PUCO.
PUCO evaluates all of Ohio’s public grade crossings to determine the need for installing active warning devices.
Anyone in Ohio who has questions about railroad crossings may call the toll-free resource line at (866) 814-RAIL (7245). More information is online at gradecrossings.puco.ohio.gov.
