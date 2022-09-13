Grandpa Gang looking for volunteers to set up Middletown lights display

Light Up Middletown, the drive-thru light display in Smith Park, is getting ready to start putting up the displays for the 2022 season. The all volunteer group known as the Grandpa Gang will start working the first week of October.
Volunteers are needed to help put the displays together and place them around the park.
This season will be the 21st season for Light Up Middletown.
To volunteer, email lightupmiddletown@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.lightupmiddletown.org.
