Grandpa Gang looking for volunteers to set up Middletown lights display

Members of the Grandpa Gang have been hard at work installing Light Up Middletown drive through light display, in 2021, at Smith Park in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Staff Report
1 hour ago

Light Up Middletown, the drive-thru light display in Smith Park, is getting ready to start putting up the displays for the 2022 season. The all volunteer group known as the Grandpa Gang will start working the first week of October.

Volunteers are needed to help put the displays together and place them around the park.

ExplorePHOTOS: Light Up Middletown drive-thru holiday light display at Smith Park

This season will be the 21st season for Light Up Middletown.

To volunteer, email lightupmiddletown@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.lightupmiddletown.org.

