Grand jury gets case of woman charged after dead dog and emaciated horse found in Hanover Twp.

Still was charged with one count of prohibition concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor.

On Dec. 28, Still waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Butler County Area I Court and the case was automatically sent to grand jury, according to court personnel.

She is free on bond.

Still, who deputies say is the owner of the animals, showed up about 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and told the deputy dog wardens she had not been out to the property to care for the animals in at least a week and the animals had not been checked on or fed, according to court records.

“One deceased canine was located locked in a wire crate in a shed. There was no food or shelter from the elements. The crate had barely enough room for the dog to lay. It was on its side and far into decomposition. The condition of the dog appeared as if it has been starved to death,” investigators wrote in the court complaint.

A horse on the property was “severely emaciated ... unstable and skin and bones and had obviously not been fed on a regular bases,” according to the court complaint.

Deputy dog wardens also took possession a pig and additional dogs due to their condition. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.