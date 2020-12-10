Grammy-nominated piano performer to bring live virtual concert to Fairfield

“So, it keeps the Fairfield Community Arts Center in people’s minds, locally, and because I’m from Ohio, I have a near and dear to my heart kind of feeling when it comes to any of the cities that I play in Ohio.”

Missing his friends and family brought Brickman back to the Cleveland area a few years ago. Even when he lived in California, Brickman said he maintained a staff in Cleveland, because he appreciates the Midwest work ethic.

Brickman grew up in Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, and lives in the Little Italy area. He also has a residence in New York City, where he spends about a week a month, or more.

“Growing up, I spent my whole life here, until I was about 25,” he said. “When you grow up in Ohio, Christmas is always different, certainly than it was in California, because a lot of times it’s snowing. We used to go sledding, every Christmas day, in the morning, and music was always a big part of our household.

“So, I think there’s a Midwest sensibility about being from Ohio and just the genuine family connections and that Midwest spirit. Of course, I play all over the world, but my whole point of view about my life and Christmas time is all about growing up in Cleveland,” Brickman said.

Brickman has produced 22 No. 1 albums and 33 Top 20 radio singles in Billboard Magazine. He has garnered two Grammy nominations. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, Cleveland Institute of Music.

“He puts on music that people love to hear and sing along. He’s a bestselling author, he’s done television specials and podcasts. You get a little bit of everything with Jim Brickman. It’s beautiful music, stories, songs, and he tells great stories that will make you laugh. The evening will be a great time and it will put you in the holiday spirit,” Sheldrick said.

How to go

What: Jim Brickman will present a live virtual concert, “Comfort & Joy at Home 2020”

When: Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

Cost: Live Virtual concert tickets are $40. The deadline for the $40 ticket package is Wednesday, Dec. 16. Tickets will be sold exclusively at www.jimbrickman.com/Fairfield. Other VIP ticket packages are available for $75 and $125. A portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

More info.: Visit www.fairfield-city.org and www.jimbrickman.com/Fairfield.