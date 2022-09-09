Grainworks celebrating 5th anniversary this weekend in West Chester: How to go

“We’ve seen a lot of support from the local neighborhoods, West Chester, Liberty Township, Mason, and this is has always felt like our homecoming of sorts, where not only people from all over the Cincinnati and Dayton areas come, but a lot of people from the local area come, from Butler County and Warren County, and they make it such a great event,” Czar said.

Food trucks on Friday will include Mamabear’s Mac and Big Dog’s Pizza, and on Saturday, Krimmer’s Italianette and Cheeze The Day will participate. There will also be food trucks on Sunday.

Live entertainment will include Monte Lykins on Fri, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Cassette Junkies from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. On Sat., Brock & Jon Music Show will perform from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Dat Band will close out the night from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. On Sun, there will be a Bengals Season Opener Watch Party from noon to 4 p.m.

A lineup of event-exclusive beers will be tapped on Friday, half of which are produced in limited quantities (so they may run out fast) and the other half will be available all weekend. In addition, Grainworks will offer their seasonal and year-round beers on tap, as well as wine, cider, and craft cocktails on tap.

The event will feature Grainworks’ annual anniversary beer, a Cookies & Cream Milk Stout called “What’s in the Middle?” which is one of the most popular beers every year.

“It sells out in stores very quickly,” said Brian McGinnis, head brewer and co-founder of Grainworks. “but you can get it in cans for carry-out at the brewery during our anniversary weekend.”

The highly brew will hit stores in the Cincinnati and Dayton area beginning Monday.

Other event-exclusive beers tapping Friday that will be available all weekend will include Experimental IPA with Lime & Agave, Overfruited Berliner Weisse with Pineapple, Mango, Orange and Cherry and Tropical Poundsign Nofilter, a Juicy IPA with Tropical Fruit added.

Event exclusive beers tapping Friday, available in limited quantities, will include Bagpipes of Bardstown, Bourbon Barrel Aged Old Motor Oil, Pina Colada Dreams and Orange Dreams.

In conjunction with the festival’s Bengals season opened on Sunday, the event will feature “Brrr,” Grainworks new Cold IPA honoring Cincinnati’s newest football star, Joe Burrow.

“Since our first anniversary, this has always been our most successful weekend of the year, and that gets better every single year,” Czar said. “The party just keeps growing and growing, and everyone who has come wants to come back, and everybody tells all their friends about it. Every single year, our anniversary becomes just more fun, and having reached five years, we are well known beyond our local neighborhoods.”