Goodwill store opening in former Joann Fabrics on Princeton Road

“It is always encouraging to see a large retail vacancy reoccupied, and in this case, the turnaround was relatively quick,” said Chuck Goins, assistant township administrator.

“This addition helps maintain momentum along the Princeton Road corridor. Beyond filling the space, Goodwill brings both economic activity and community value, making it a strong reuse of the site.”

The 22,365-square-foot Fairfield Twp. location includes 13,608 square feet of selling space along with space to sort and collect donations that are either brought into the store or collected at a drop-off spot at the front of the property.

Renovations began in January and took about two months to complete.

It is larger than most of Goodwill’s retail stores, which average about 11,000 square feet of selling space, said Bryan Smith, director of retail marketing.

The store will be staffed by 30 full-time and eight part-time employees, Smith said.

“One of the biggest things we’re trying to do is expand our services. Expansion of our retail locations is how we do that,’’ Smith said.

“Our guiding mission is 30 by 30 – have open 30 locations by 2030. It’s an ambitious plan.”

Money from the retail stores fund the non-profits services in three key areas through its GoodCommunities programs: housing, employment, and developmental disabilities. It also loans medical equipment for a $5 deposit that is returned when the equipment is brought back.

“Eighty-five cents of every dollar of items sold goes to services,” Smith said.

“Some people thrift because they have to. Some people thrift because they love the finds at low prices.”

About 70 percent of the store’s selling space will be dedicated to clothing. Other items for sale include household items including pots and pans, toys, games CD/DVDs, knick knacks, holiday items and VHS tapes, which are trending among young adults, Smith said.

“If we think there’s a value to something, we’re going to put it on the sales floor,’’ Smith said.

Items that aren’t sold in four weeks are sent to Goodwill’s outlet centers where they’re put in giant blue bins and sold for $1.89 per pound.

“We try to throw away as little as possible – not everything goes to the sales floor.”

For example, clothing items deemed too worn to sell are sold to sellers who break down the fabric or to other outlets.

HOW TO GO

What: Grand opening of Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries store

Where: 3177 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.

When: April 2, speeches 9:30 a.m.; store opens at 10 a.m., breakfast pastries and coffee in the morning, giveaways throughout the day, including hourly gift cards

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Info: cincinnatigoodwill.org/goodwill-princeton-road