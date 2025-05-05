Golf event in Fairfield supports student scholarships: Registration closes today

A portion of the outing’s proceeds benefits the chamber’s scholarship program with other dollars from the Wheel of Fort-Tune benefitting the Fairfield Schools’ backpack program, said Kristin Bramlett, the chamber’s office manager.

“It’s a super fun day with a chance to relax, golf, mingle with the business community. It’s a lot of fun,” Bramlett said.

The days begins with breakfast by Panera and check-in from 8:30 to 9:15, followed by a group photo. A shotgun start for each team of four begins the golfing at 9:30 a.m.

Hammann’s will cater a cookout featuring ribs and chicken, along with macaroni and cheese, following the golf, around 1:30 p.m.

Competitions include longest drive for men and women, closest to pin and guess your drive. Free beer will be provided.

“This popular event brings together business and community leaders for a great day of networking, friendly competition, and fresh air,’’ said Peggy Emerson, chamber president and chief executive officer.

“Whether you’re aiming for the lowest score or just out to enjoy the day, the outing offers a perfect mix of business and pleasure in a casual, welcoming atmosphere.”

Cost is $500 per foursome, which includes golf and meals, or $150 per individual.

Sponsorships are still available and range from $100 for hole sponsorship to $1,300 for gold sponsors, which includes golf for four, signage, recognition and a tee tent.

MORE DETAILS

Information/registration: 513-881-5500 or www.fairfieldchamber.com