Gold Star on Ohio 4 in Hamilton is renovated and reopens this weekend

The new look will be the new restaurant design that encompasses the traditional Cincinnati chili parlor experience along with a comfortable and contemporary environment. These updates enhance customers’ dining experience when they dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, or order delivery through Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash.

The new grilled-to-order menu includes burgers, loaded fries, and chicken sandwiches, as well as salads and hand-spun milkshakes. New menu items include:

Grilled-to-order burgers are prepared from 100% American beef, seasoned with a unique burger spice mix, and finished with Gold Star’s secret “heavenly” sauce. The sauce is from an original recipe dating back to the restaurant’s roots as Hamburger Heaven in Mt. Washington;

Classic chicken sandwiches made with Southern-style fried chicken breast, Gold Star's heavenly sauce, and pickles;

Hand-tossed entrée salads prepared to order with fresh mixed greens and tasty topping combinations, including the harvest chicken salad, BBQ chicken salad, and Gold Star chili salad;

Double-decker sandwiches made with freshly toasted bread piled high with two layers of thinly sliced Blue Grass Quality deli meat and topped with American, Swiss, or cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and real mayonnaise;

Loaded fries including classic chili-cheese fries, bacon cheddar ranch fries, loaded bacon chili cheese cries, and garlic parmesan fries with house-made garlic aioli; and

Hand-spun milkshakes hand-blended with 100% real ice cream and topped with whipped cream. Flavors include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and other specialty flavors, including cookies and cream, banana cream pie, strawberry shortcake, and more.

Gold Star on Ohio 4 is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. To learn more about available positions and apply to work at the Gold Star on Ohio 4 in Hamilton, visit www.goldstarchili.com/careers.

West Side Gold Star to relocate

Hamilton’s other Gold Star location is planning to relocate to 108 N. Brookwood Ave. by the fourth quarter of this year. The design and permitting process is underway, according to the company.

Hamilton City Council approved plans in February for the 2,666-square-foot, single-story construction, which would replace an old Pizza Hut building.