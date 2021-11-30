GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need

For more than 40 years, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Food Bank.
One dollar provides eight meals to those in need. Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible. You can donate:
- Online at https://sharedharvest.networkforgood.com/projects/144219-community-food-relief-journal-news-2021
- Send a check to Shared Harvest Food Bank, 5901 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, OH 45014
- Subscribers will find donation envelopes inserted in the Journal-News on November 21, December 5, and December 19.
One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.
Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $30,000, providing more than 180,000 meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.
Your support makes a difference.