journal-news logo
X

GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need

FILE: than 100 cars lined up in Hamilton to receive free food boxes as part of senior program sponsored by Shared Harvest food bank in Fairfield. 2020 (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)
Caption
FILE: than 100 cars lined up in Hamilton to receive free food boxes as part of senior program sponsored by Shared Harvest food bank in Fairfield. 2020 (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

News
1 hour ago
$1 provides eight meals

For more than 40 years, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Food Bank.

One dollar provides eight meals to those in need. Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible. You can donate:

One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $30,000, providing more than 180,000 meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.

Your support makes a difference.

In Other News
1
Lakota board members clash over public records, finances
2
Well-regarded hot-dog business may move into Rossville Flats
3
‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center...
4
Angelic Crystal Treasures shop opens in Hamilton
5
Tuesday is ‘Mary Ann Eaton Day’ in Oxford as clerk of council retires
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top