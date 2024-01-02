Giving is in his blood: Hamilton student works to give to those in crisis

“That began his giving,” Linda said.

With the help of Linda, who he calls “Mawmaw,” he went to work. He pulled out his piggy bank, which was a giant crayon and emptied it, then asked for donations from friends and family. By the end of the week, with several hundred dollars raised to go toward supplies, they went to Walmart to shop for toiletries, coloring books and crayons to send to the tornado victims.

Walmart even chipped in a gift card when they heard his story. He put together 40 shoe boxes for the Red Cross to send for tornado relief.

Around the same time, Logan’s great-great grandfather, Pop, was a resident at the Woodlands, a local senior living community. Logan was close to him and would visit him often. During these visits, he realized there were a lot of lonely residents. He knew he had to help.

At his school, Bridgeport Elementary, he joined with others to form the Bobcat Council. This club met twice a month under teacher supervision to do projects and organize efforts to give back to the community. Through the council, he and other students were able to connect with residents at the Woodlands by making cards for them, planning visits, and playing bingo with them. When he was 9-years-old, he even took his own trick-or-treat candy to share with them.

As he continued to work with the elderly, Logan realized he was able to help make others happy, and that inspired him to do more. He helped organize blanket drives, book drives, canned food drives, and contributed to other efforts.

“When I was younger, I didn’t realize what people were going through,” Logan said. “I started realizing as I was getting older. I saw the news every morning, and well, everything from there ..i t made me want to help and try to start different fundraisers or different projects at schools, to help and raise awareness.”

Early in life, Logan faced struggles. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and has faced learning disabilities and anxiety as well. Because Logan struggled and received the help and support he needed, he learned at an early age the importance of both asking for help when we need it and helping others. “Learning this early on may be the reason he is so giving,” Linda said.

Beginning in middle school, Logan started working with the Hamilton Dream Center, mostly around the holiday season. Usually they put together and pass out stockings with candy and toiletries, or give little presents. They do an early Christmas service that he typically attends and he spends time playing with the kids.

Logan does all of his own fundraising. He remembers as a small child going to a craft fair with snowmen 3-2-1 mug cakes he had made using recycled baby food jars. He has also made homemade hot cocoa, dog biscuits, personalized solar address yard stakes, and many other things to raise funds for his different efforts.

One of the biggest ways Logan has continued to raise money is through reselling donated items from his community of supporters.

”People will donate their leftover yard sale items, and then he will sell the yard sale [items],” Linda said. “It’s neat how he’s always been able to raise money to buy the gifts, then he shops for the gifts ... you should see my house this time of year!”

One year, the Cincinnati Reds sponsored Logan’s efforts and gave him 100 free tickets to take people from the Dream Center and the Woodlands to a game. Texas Roadhouse gave them peanuts for snacks and paid for the gasoline to get them to the game. This became one of his favorite memories.

Now a senior at Hamilton High, Logan’s outreach focuses mostly on two places.

“Every year we do the Dream Center and the Woodlands,” Logan said.

He is always coming up with creative ideas to give back to these places.

Logan has put a lot of thought into the areas he wants to focus on and how to attain his goals. Some years, things have looked different, such as during COVID, when the senior living centers were pretty much closed off. Even then, Logan persisted and was able to find a way to drop of little gifts to the seniors. “We kept doing it and trying to do good things,” Logan said.

Linda calls Logan her Angel on Earth — an old soul with a heart of gold.

“Every moment that Logan shares his kind heart is a proud moment for me, but probably the sweetest moment was when an elderly woman received a gift from him and she literally cried and couldn’t stop hugging him,” Linda said. “She said she had not received a gift in years. The sweetest part was Logan wiping her eyes and telling her not to cry.”

It is hard for Logan to put into words the way connecting with and giving to others makes him feel, but it has definitely impacted his life.

“It’s hard to really describe it as a feeling,” he said. “It’s more like, I see them happy and it sparks something either in my mind or in my heart. It gives me more ideas to try and help people or it makes me feel good for what I’ve been doing thus far.”

Looking ahead, Logan is planning for the future and entering adulthood. He is not completely sure where life will take him after graduation.

The ways he gives back may shift and change, but one thing is for sure, he knows he will still help others whenever and wherever he can.

This article originally published in The Hamiltonian Magazine, a content partner of the Journal-News.