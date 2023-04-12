Gin Blossoms to headline Red Rhythm and Boom in Mason

The clues on the city’s social media were intriguing. The first, a YouTube video, featured florists from Bea’s Flowers and Baysore’s Flower Shop. The second, a graphic of noses on Facebook, elicited a few correct guesses, and when the third clue was posted showing a giraffe, ice cream cones, and a nest, several others caught on to the first letter in each item (g, i, and n).

Red Rhythm and Boom is Mason’s biggest free public event of the year, held on the campus of the Mason Municipal Center on July 3 starting at 4:00 pm.