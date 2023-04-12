Gin Blossoms to headline Red Rhythm and Boom in Mason

After days of clues on social media about who will be the stage entertainment at this year’s Red Rhythm and Boom celebration in Mason, and a series of clues read by city council members and staff, the announcement was made: Gin Blossoms will headline the July 3 event, taking the stage before the fireworks show that ends the evening.
The clues on the city’s social media were intriguing. The first, a YouTube video, featured florists from Bea’s Flowers and Baysore’s Flower Shop. The second, a graphic of noses on Facebook, elicited a few correct guesses, and when the third clue was posted showing a giraffe, ice cream cones, and a nest, several others caught on to the first letter in each item (g, i, and n).
Red Rhythm and Boom is Mason’s biggest free public event of the year, held on the campus of the Mason Municipal Center on July 3 starting at 4:00 pm.
Family-centered activities kick off the celebration with kid zone and carnival activities including a 9-hole putt-putt course, new slides and bounce houses, carnival games, a trackless train, and more.
A wide variety of food truck options are available throughout the event as well as adult beverages. The musical entertainment begins with opening band Lit at 6:00 and continues throughout the evening when the headlining Gin Blossoms take the stage followed by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks.
Gin Blossoms, an Arizona-based rock band, exploded onto the national stage with their 1993 top-40 hit “Hey Jealousy.” They were an MTV staple during the 1990s with such hits as “Til I Hear it From You,” “Follow You Down” and more. After a brief split in the late ‘90s, they re-formed in 2001 and have been making music for over 20 years since then.
For more information, go to imaginemason.org.
About the Author