Germantown woman indicted on rape and sexual battery charges

A Germantown woman has been indicted on rape and sexual battery charges, according to a Butler County Grand Jury report.

Sarah Lawson, 34, was charged July 21 with two counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of tampering with evidence.

Sarah Lawson, 34, of Germantown. BUTLER COUNTY JAIL

Bond was set at $75,000.

Her case was true-billed direct to a Butler County grand jury.

Lawson’s plea or trial-setting hearing is set for Aug. 25. She is being held in the Butler County Jail.

