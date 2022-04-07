Gene Shue, All-Star and Longtime NBA Coach, Dies at 90

Shue was twice NBA Coach of the Year, with Baltimore in 1969 and with Washington in 1982, and he coached the Bullets and later the 76ers to the NBA Finals.

“I’ve never had a perfect team, and I’ve always settled for something less,” he told The Boston Globe in 1985. “My whole history involves taking weak teams and turning them around.”

Eugene William Shue was born Dec. 18, 1931, in Baltimore to Michael Shue and Rose Rice. When he played basketball in grammar school, the court’s ceiling was barely higher than the hoops, so he developed a line-drive feet-on-the-floor set shot. He went on to average more than 20 points a game at Maryland in his junior and senior seasons.

A slender 6 feet 2 inches, Shue was selected by the Warriors as the third overall pick in the 1954 NBA draft. But after six games with them, he was sold to the Knicks and spent two seasons in New York playing in a backcourt with Carl Braun and Dick McGuire.

The Knicks traded Shue to the Pistons in 1956, during their final season in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when the NBA still included medium-size cities and travel was hardly luxurious.

“Every time we flew from Fort Wayne to the East Coast, we had to stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, to gas up or we’d run out of gas over the Great Lakes,” he told Terry Pluto in the oral history “Tall Tales” (1992), recalling trips on the owner Fred Zollner’s DC-3.

Shue was an All-Star with the Detroit Pistons from 1958 to 1962. He played his final two seasons with the Knicks and the Bullets, then retired with a scoring average of 14.4 points a game for 10 seasons.

He began his coaching career with Baltimore in 1966, taking over a Bullets team that had won 16 games the previous season. His Bullets went 57-25 in 1968-69 behind Earl Monroe and Wes Unseld, whom Shue selected in the two previous drafts. They won the Eastern Conference title in 1971 with a seven-game playoff victory over the Knicks, the defending NBA champions. But they were swept in the finals by the Milwaukee Bucks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

Shue became the coach of the 76ers in 1973, when he was asked to resurrect a team that had gone 9-73. He coached them to the NBA Finals in 1977 behind Julius Erving, but they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in six games. When the 76ers got off to a 2-4 start the following season, Shue was fired.

He became the coach of the San Diego Clippers in 1978-79 after they won 27 games as the Buffalo Braves. He took the Clippers to a 43-39 record, but he departed midway through the following season when they were losers once more.

Shue had a costly run-in when his Clippers were facing the Bulls in Chicago in January 1980. After referee Dick Bavetta called a technical foul on the Clippers for having too many men on the court, Shue shoved him.

Commissioner Larry O’Brien fined Shue $3,500 and suspended him for a week without pay.

“I am a mild-mannered man,” Shue said afterward, “but sometimes you have to stand up and assert yourself.”

Shue spent nearly six years in his second stint with the Bullets after they moved to Washington. He finished his coaching career with the Clippers in Los Angeles in 1989 after a season and half of losing basketball.

His teams won 784 games and lost 861 overall.

Shue stressed defense as a coach.

He “taught the right defensive theories — overplaying your man, helping out, double-teaming the ball,” the Bullets’ forward Gus Johnson told Pete Axthelm in “The City Game” (1970).

Shue’s two marriages ended in divorce. In addition to Massey, his survivors include his daughters, Susan and Linda Shue, and a grandson. His son, known as Greg, died in 2021.

Shue returned again to Philadelphia in July 1990 as general manager of the 76ers.

“There’s no such thing as nine lives,” he told The Philadelphia Daily News. “I spent 20 years in coaching, and so much can happen when you do that job. You can get fired, you can leave, but it doesn’t reflect on your abilities.”

The 76ers’ owner at the time, Harold Katz, said, “Some guys survive. There are people like that, who continuously show up.”

Shue remained in the post until May 1992, when he was reassigned as director of player personnel.

He was still at it into his 80s — this time searching for the next NBA phenom as a 76er scout.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.