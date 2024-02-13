Gaslight Brewhouse offers homemade casual dining in Oxford

“This is rare these days, and we take pride in making everything in house,” Hornak said. “We call all of these items ‘Brew Homemade.’”

The name Gaslight has two local ties. The first is to the nearby Gaslight Apartments in Oxford, which Hornak also owns. The second is a reference to the historic Cincinnati Street Gas Lamp district. At one point, Hornak pointed out, there were more than 10,000 gas streetlights throughout the Cincinnati area, including in Oxford.

Each month, Gaslight Brewhouse features a new burger, pizza and shake, much to customers’ delight. There are also seasonal offerings. Hornak enjoys designing new menu items and specials and finding new, fun ways to engage customers, such as the upcoming fourth annual Burger Bracket Challenge.

“Guests are welcomed to send in their favorite name and recipes for a burger,” Hornak explained. “We compile all the recipients and enter them into a bracket alongside the basketball tournament.”

Social media voting narrows the burgers to a Final Four.

“We then add these four menus to the menu and allow guests to choose which one is their favorite. The winning burger and champion get their story and burger placed on our menu for an entire year,” Hornak said. “These types of ... promotions add energy and fun to our business.”

This approach has helped Gaslight Brewhouse navigate the post-pandemic challenges the restaurant industry has faced, such as labor shortages and rising supply costs. The impact of COVID-19 is felt society-wide, but people still want to dine out and support local restaurants. This drives Hornak and the rest of the Gaslight Brewhouse crew to continue offering quality meals and gracious hospitality.

Gaslight Brewhouse is located at 325 S. College Ave. in Oxford. It is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.