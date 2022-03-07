Hamburger icon
Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State; national average breaks $4 per gallon

Gas prices on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Thorntons in Fairfield at the corner of Dixie Highway and Ross Road range from $3.799 a gallon for unleaded gas to $4.399 a gallon for super unleaded gas. Diesel fuel is $4.899 a gallon. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

News
By Staff Report/AP
7 minutes ago
First time since 2008 prices have reached this high

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. In the Tri-State area, a gallon of unleaded gas hovered in the area of $3.78.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Congress has moved to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions.

On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.

Shell gas station on Monday, March 7, 2022, had gas prices for regular unleaded at $3.799 per gallon and more than $4 for higher octane fuel and more than $5 a gallon for diesel. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

