Gas explosion causes fire near Cincinnati school, no injuries reported

An accident at a construction site near Ronald Reagan Highway in Cincinnati caused a fire that blocked off parts of the road, according to reports from our media partner WCPO. The accident occurred near Archbishop Moeller High School, initial reports indicated.
According to Montgomery city spokesman Matthew Vanderhorst, a truck backed over a gas line and struck a utility pole around 2:30 p.m., triggering the fire. The driver abandoned the burning truck; nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Nobody was injured in the accident, Vanderhorst said.
Multiple Hamilton County police and fire departments were called to respond, including Blue Ash, Madeira, Deer Park and Sycamore Township, WCPO reported.