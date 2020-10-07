Gas explosion causes fire near Cincinnati school, no injuries reported

According to Montgomery city spokesman Matthew Vanderhorst, a truck backed over a gas line and struck a utility pole around 2:30 p.m., triggering the fire. The driver abandoned the burning truck; nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Nobody was injured in the accident, Vanderhorst said.

Multiple Hamilton County police and fire departments were called to respond, including Blue Ash, Madeira, Deer Park and Sycamore Township, WCPO reported.