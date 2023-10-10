Garfield students recognized for kindness toward Hamilton business owner

HAMILTON — Two Garfield Middle School students showed the community that it doesn’t take much effort to show a little kindness.

But it does require compassion and selflessness, which eighth-graders Eliannah Nickell and Janiya Freeman showed when they saw four kids steal and damage three packages from the doorstep of Venita Allen, owner of LahVDah and whose family runs Allen’s Market.

“I know if I had a package, and somebody stole it from me, I know I wouldn’t like that,” said Nickell. “And I know she wouldn’t like it either.”

Freeman said she and Nickell saw four kids take the three FedEx packages from Allen’s porch and kick them around before ditching them under a nearby car. Afterward, the two girls took the damaged packages, which Allen said the products were 99% destroyed, and placed them back on the front porch. Allen said she didn’t file a police report.

Allen said she was heartbroken when she saw the packages because it was items for use in her booth at the Operation Pumpkin festival this weekend. But then she saw the letter placed in her mailbox.

Then she watched the video on her Ring camera. The girls went multiple times to the front and back doors trying to see if anyone was home. Trying to tell someone what happened. Nickell and Freeman said when they knew no one was home, they wrote the note.

Nickell and Freeman didn’t know Allen, or what the contents of the package were for, but they knew it was important.

What impressed Allen the most was that the girls did this, thinking the act wouldn’t go beyond that front porch. Both girls were surprised on Monday when they received the backpacks full of things most teenage girls would like, and a Wendy’s lunch.

“In a town, in a world, where there’s so much negativity, I could just not let it go,” Allen said of the girls’ kindness. “I took a picture, put my hand over their names, and I wrote (on Facebook), ‘Congratulations, Hamilton City Schools, you raised two fine young ladies that are leaders and not followers. They did the right thing.’”

Garfield Middle School Principal Josh Margerum said he was not surprised two Garfield students responded after seeing the destruction of property by four perpetrators. He was even less surprised when he knew it was Nickell and Freeman who returned Allen’s stolen property.

“I would say their teachers wouldn’t be surprised, either,” said Margerum, saying the girls are representative of the students at Garfield. “We constantly talk about working hard and being a good person. I think this really exemplified that, and those students really showed that when they took care of a community member.”

He said he hopes Nickell and Freeman’s act of kindness “catches on” and is proud to see they are being “highlighted for doing something spectacular.”

They are a bit overwhelmed by the attention as multiple Cincinnati-area television stations also interviewed the girls. The girls said their parents were impressed. Nickell said her mom said it “was an amazing thing for me to do and she said to keep it up, ‘always show kindness.’”

Freeman said her parents “have always said that I’m a superhero and just keep doing what I did.”