Multiple residents displaced after Middletown apartment fire

MIDDLETOWN — A faulty furnace is being blamed for starting an apartment fire Saturday morning in Middletown that displaced 10-12 residents and caused $60,000 in damages, according to Capt. Frank Baughman from the Middletown Division of Fire.
A female resident at 3189 Barbara Drive told firefighters she was hearing a “clicking” noise when operating the furnace lately. She turned on the furnace prior to leaving for work at 8 a.m. Saturday and around 9:30 a.m., police officers reported “heavy smoke showing” from the two-story structure that has six apartment units.
Baughman said a mechanical issue with the pilot kept it from immediately lighting. When it finally lit, the fugitive gas that had accumulated caught fire, he said.
Two of the second-floor units suffered fire and smoke damage and two first-floor units were damaged by water, Baughman said. The fire caused $50,000 in damages to the structure and $10,000 to the contents, according to the report.
Duke Energy disconnected service to both second-floor apartments and main breakers to all apartments were turned off, according to the report.
No residents or firefighters were injured, Baughman said.
The displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross and some were offered other apartment units, Baughman said.
Middletown received mutual aid from the Monroe and Franklin fire departments.
About the Author