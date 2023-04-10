Multiple residents displaced after Middletown apartment fire

A female resident at 3189 Barbara Drive told firefighters she was hearing a “clicking” noise when operating the furnace lately. She turned on the furnace prior to leaving for work at 8 a.m. Saturday and around 9:30 a.m., police officers reported “heavy smoke showing” from the two-story structure that has six apartment units.

Baughman said a mechanical issue with the pilot kept it from immediately lighting. When it finally lit, the fugitive gas that had accumulated caught fire, he said.