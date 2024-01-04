BreakingNews
Funeral services set for Middletown High School Spanish teacher

Ellen Birchwell, who taught in several school districts, died during holiday break.

By
55 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN — Funeral services have been set for a local Spanish teacher who died during the holiday break.

Ellen Birchwell, who was hired by the Middletown City Schools District two years ago, died Monday. She was 59.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown. Christian Mass funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St.

Grief counselors were available when students and staff returned to school on Wednesday, according to the district.

Birchwell also taught Spanish at John XXIII Elementary School and New Miami High School.

Carmella Cotter, principal at MHS, said Birchwell “was an integral, positive family member at MHS.”

Even though Birchwell had been in the district for a short time, Anna Bowman, assistant principal at MHS, said she “loved being a Middie. You knew she was part of the Middie family, and she cared about the kids so much.”

Birchwell’s death was “quite a shock for everybody,” Bowman said.

No cause of death has been announced.

She and her husband, Tim, have two sons, William, a 2017 Fenwick High School graduate, and Henry, a 2022 Badin High School graduate.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

