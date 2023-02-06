Funeral arrangements set for Fairfield deputy fire chief

The funeral arrangments for Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner are set for this Thursday and Friday, according to the city’s fire chief.
Tom Wagner unexpectedly died and was found at his home Friday morning. Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lampkin called the death of the 53-year-old “shocking,” saying he was an integral member of the Fairfield Fire Department.
A visitation for Wagner is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fairfield West Baptist Church, 5345 Muskopf Road. Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Mount Healthy.
Wagner started part-time in December of 1993 as a firefighter and EMT, and was one of the first nine full-time firefighters hired on April 19, 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant in January 2007. He was also the first president of the International Association of Firefighters, Local 4010.
He was promoted to the management side of the fire department on Oct. 9, 2017, when he was named Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Medical Services.
Retired Fairfield fire chief Don Bennett called Wagner an “excellent professional” and said, “It’s really hard to not look around the firehouse without seeing something that he had a part of or contributed to.”
