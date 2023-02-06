Funeral arrangements set for Fairfield deputy fire chief

Tom Wagner unexpectedly died and was found at his home Friday morning. Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lampkin called the death of the 53-year-old “shocking,” saying he was an integral member of the Fairfield Fire Department.

A visitation for Wagner is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fairfield West Baptist Church, 5345 Muskopf Road. Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Mount Healthy.