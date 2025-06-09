Full-service bicycle shop opens in Hamilton

It’s the perfect location, he said.

“I wasn’t looking for anything huge. I wanted workshop vibes because service is the biggest part of what we do here,” said Bohn, who opened the shop with his wife, Mallory Greenham, in Middletown six years ago. “We have a few things in inventory, but I didn’t want anything huge.”

Spoken Bicycles was converted into a mobile shop about a year ago. But Boehn said he was ready to open a retail location again, but this time in Hamilton, where his family has lived for the past four years.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates called Spoken Bicycles a “great addition to the business community” at last week’s ribbon-cutting event. Mayor Pat Moeller agreed with Bates, and said after eying a trophy inside the shop called “The Spoken Cup,” he believes “that’s going to be a big hit around here.”

In addition to selling and repairing bicycles and offering accessories, Bohn has a weekly ride with experienced road cyclists. Eventually, he’ll add a trail ride on the Great Miami River trail just a couple blocks to the west of his shop.

“Since we’ve been open for a while, we have a great community, a shop team of about 50 people from Cincinnati to Springboro to Dayton,” Bohn said. “They all come into town now for our bike rides, and I think it’s going to keep growing.”

The weekly ride is a road ride that starts at 6 p.m., meeting at the shop.

Hours for Spoken Bicycles are by appointment on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and by appointment beyond those hours.

For more information and prices, visit spokenbicycles.com, and follow the handle @spokenbicycles on social media platforms.