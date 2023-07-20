BreakingNews
Frisch’s brings back weekday breakfast bars at some locations
News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
Updated 23 minutes ago

The breakfast bar is back at Frisch’s Big Boy.

The restaurant announced Wednesday it is relaunching its weekday breakfast bar at multiple locations that will offer breakfast bars Monday through Friday until 11 a.m. The weekend breakfast bar will be available Saturday until 1 p.m. and Sunday until 2 p.m.

The bar will include items like bacon, sausage, biscuits, spicy spuds and more for $8.99.

“Frisch’s breakfast bar has been a staple at Frisch’s for decades, and we are thrilled to bring it back on weekday mornings at a value price,” Jordin Nabi, vice president of marketing, said in a release. “This is part of a greater plan to bring value to our guests in a challenging economy. Our goal is to make their mornings a little brighter.”

Some of the participating locations in and around the Journal-News coverage are:

Germantown Road

Liberty-Fairfield

Northgate

Fairfield

Winton Road

Harrison

Eaton

West Hamilton

Lebanon

Springboro

Towne Mall

See the full list online at frischs.com/lp/breakfast-bars.

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
