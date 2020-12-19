Free fares: Middletown bus riders will continue to travel at no cost in 2021

Susan Cohen, city administrative director, said this would reduce barriers to ridership, promote health and safety and help those who are struggling financially.

Dutkevicz said fare revenue is traditionally 6% of the total revenue for Middletown Transit.

Cohen said continuing without fares can be paid for with grant funding and CARES Act funding. She said this would not affect on demand rider services, but would only affect the fixed route operations and Disability ADA operations.

She said council can choose to return to the fare system or reduce the fares in the future.