Free diapers available for those in need

News
By Staff
29 minutes ago

Chrysalis Community Development Agency provides free diapers to anyone in Butler, Hamilton, Warren, Preble, Montgomery, and Clermont counties. Diapers are distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at 110 Main St., Hamilton.

Babies can receive 50 diapers monthly as long as they are needed from newborn to size 6. A photo I.D. is required to sign up.

For more information, go to chrysaliscda.org or call 513-737-7223.

