Franklin school board accepts treasurer’s resignation, severance package

The resignation agreement also included a release and a waiver of future claims, demands or actions against the board by her, her spouse and heirs.

Bellamy could not be reached for comment for this story.

Bellamy has worked in school finance for nearly 35 years, with nearly 28 years with the Franklin schools. She officially retired from the district on Dec. 31, 2015 but was rehired with a salary of $101,557. She was in the last year of a 4 1/2-year contract with a salary of $113,000, according to district records. That contract expired July 31, 2020.

Bellamy started her school finance career with the Franklin schools as an accounting and payroll clerk from September 1986 to September 1990. She served as board treasurer/CFO for the Arcanum-Butler Local Schools from 1990-1995; and treasurer/CFO for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center from 1995 to 1997 before coming back to the Franklin schools as treasurer/CFO.

She earned an associates degree from Miami University and a master of business administration from Wright State University. Bellamy is also a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School and served as class treasurer.

Franklin schools will be looking for a permanent treasurer in the coming months, said Ruppert-Wolfinbarger. The board contracted the Warren County Educational Services Center for Guiffré‘s services as interim treasurer.