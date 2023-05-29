Four people hit by gunfire in two incidents in Middletown this weekend

He added in both incidents victims and others are saying it was just random, “We know that it not true. They don’t shoot up a house and they don’t drive by a car and shoot it while it is driving down the road without a reason.”

As of 11 a.m. there have been no arrests and all victims are alive.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or police dispatch center at 513-425-7700.